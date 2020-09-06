CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:CGHLY opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average of $83.17. CHINA GAS HOLDI/ADR has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $114.22.

China Gas Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates in Sales of Piped Gas, Gas Connection, Engineering Design and Construction, Sales of LPG, Value-Added Services, and Zhongyu Gas segments.

