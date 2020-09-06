CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CCCGY. Zacks Investment Research raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $17.22.

CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCCGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. CHINA COMMUNICA/ADR had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.43%.

China Communications Construction Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the infrastructure construction, infrastructure design, dredging, and other businesses. The company is involved in the construction of ports, roads and bridges, railways, municipal and environmental projects, etc.; and provision of infrastructure design services, including consulting and planning, feasibility study, survey and design, engineering consultancy, engineering measurement and technical research, project management, project supervision, general project contracting, compilation of industry standards and codes, etc.

