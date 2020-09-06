Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Short Interest Up 12.2% in August

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the July 30th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CHS opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.72. The company has a market cap of $151.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.12. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $306.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.18 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. Chico’s FAS’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

In related news, insider Molly Langenstein acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Also, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks acquired 77,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $100,328.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186,176 shares of company stock worth $243,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 4.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,332,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 245,451 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 80,679 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 136.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 662,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,014,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 72,694 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

