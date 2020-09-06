Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $70.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHWY. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, June 12th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Chewy from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

NYSE CHWY opened at $61.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.37. Chewy has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.97 and a beta of -0.21.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,467,614.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,129,200.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,410,017 shares of company stock valued at $71,741,099. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 17,783.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Chewy by 79.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Chewy by 449.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 907,589 shares in the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

