Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.80.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $64.16 on Thursday. Chart Industries has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $77.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.81.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $310.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 70.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 23.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 58.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

