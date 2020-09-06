Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Shares Bought by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Cellectis worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cellectis by 3.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 18.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 5.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 16.1% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 44,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 17.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CLLS shares. BidaskClub cut Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. TheStreet raised Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Cellectis stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $16.30. 187,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,077. The stock has a market cap of $692.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cellectis SA has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $21.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.46.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

