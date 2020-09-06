CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CECE. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.00.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $290.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $75.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,801.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.66 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,490,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,420,968.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $259,770 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

