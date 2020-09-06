CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CDK Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDK Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CDK Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. CDK Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.65%. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDK Global will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,447,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,291,000 after purchasing an additional 489,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CDK Global by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,780,844 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,836 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,034,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,528,000 after acquiring an additional 660,374 shares during the period. International Value Advisers LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,772,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,238,000 after acquiring an additional 766,636 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDK Global by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,706,351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,011,000 after acquiring an additional 98,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

