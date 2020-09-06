CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CBTX. Stephens upgraded CBTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CBTX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Get CBTX alerts:

NASDAQ:CBTX opened at $15.81 on Friday. CBTX has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $31.73. The company has a market cap of $387.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). CBTX had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBTX will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Sr Penland, Sr. bought 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $116,779.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,747,758.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CBTX by 162.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 128.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 247,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 139,331 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 4.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX during the second quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.