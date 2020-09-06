Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Short Interest Update

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 688,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CRS opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2,157,000.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $437.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 0.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRS. Cowen downgraded Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Carpenter Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.