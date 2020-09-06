CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on CarMax from $87.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $3,455,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,136.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,080 shares of company stock valued at $51,564,723 over the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in CarMax by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,260 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,720 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,761,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its position in CarMax by 311.5% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 454,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 343,837 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. CarMax has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $109.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.74.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. CarMax had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

