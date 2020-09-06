Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,771,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,272,000 after acquiring an additional 623,441 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,744,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,845,000 after buying an additional 229,922 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,669,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $334,436,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 963,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,702,000 after buying an additional 454,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 912,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,196,000 after buying an additional 439,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $127.66 on Friday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.55 and a 1-year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.38.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

