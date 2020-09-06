Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Cardinal Resources Ltd (TSE:CDV) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cardinal Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 2nd. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Beacon Securities currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock.

Cardinal Resources stock opened at C$0.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,354.15, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $368.22 million and a PE ratio of -14.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.46. Cardinal Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.91.

Cardinal Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ghana. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company's principal project is Namdini Gold project located in the Bolgatanga region. Cardinal Resources Limited is based in West Perth, Australia.

