Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,461 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 20,158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 51,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,532,000 after purchasing an additional 49,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 298,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

CSTR traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.41. 37,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,559. Capstar Financial has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $17.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.20. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.