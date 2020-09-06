Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Capital Southwest from $22.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $14.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $268.79 million, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.85. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSWC. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $857,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 882,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,157 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 18,213 shares during the last quarter. 33.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

