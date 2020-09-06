Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Shares of CCBG opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Capital City Bank Group has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $338.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $55.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,326,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after acquiring an additional 114,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 12.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 387,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital City Bank Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the second quarter valued at $260,000. 40.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.