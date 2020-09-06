Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Sells 52,561 Shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,561 shares during the quarter. Qiwi comprises about 11.1% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 2.57% of Qiwi worth $27,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QIWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 79.9% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Qiwi during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Qiwi by 16.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of Qiwi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Qiwi stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.16. The stock had a trading volume of 237,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,893. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.61. Qiwi PLC has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $984.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The credit services provider reported $44.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $43.78. The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qiwi PLC will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Qiwi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.32%.

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

