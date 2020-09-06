Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Has $17.25 Million Stock Position in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,102,193 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397,405 shares during the period. COSTAMARE INC/SH accounts for 7.1% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned 2.60% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in COSTAMARE INC/SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in COSTAMARE INC/SH by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The stock had a trading volume of 597,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,511. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $605.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -498.50 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMRE. TheStreet lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

