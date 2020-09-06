Canaccord Genuity Upgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to “Buy”

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
NCC Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $2.31.
About NCC Group
See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index
Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.