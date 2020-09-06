Canaccord Genuity Upgrades NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) to “Buy”

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

NCC Group stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. NCC Group has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Get NCC Group alerts:

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.