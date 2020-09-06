Canaccord Genuity Raises Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target to $65.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SMAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $60.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.64 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.78% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kara Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $699,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,834,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,170 shares of company stock worth $21,115,568. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 52.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

