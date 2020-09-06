Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Cut to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of Camden National stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Camden National has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The stock has a market cap of $488.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. Camden National had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 11.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 19,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

