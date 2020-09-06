Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDNS. UBS Group began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.17.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $105.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $51.39 and a 12-month high of $117.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.38, for a total transaction of $349,381.16. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 336,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,059.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 26,490 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $2,845,820.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,455 shares in the company, valued at $19,816,000.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,545 shares of company stock worth $42,821,188. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,964,603,000 after buying an additional 1,268,415 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,551,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,753,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,904,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $470,658,000 after purchasing an additional 405,254 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,822,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,171 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.