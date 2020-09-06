Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Shares Sold by Intrepid Capital Management Inc.

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2,165.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 19,988 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 667.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 301.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.83. 1,305,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,479. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.60. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.30.

In related news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joyce Manning Magrini sold 12,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total transaction of $2,477,633.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,479,441. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

