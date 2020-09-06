Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BF.B. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brown-Forman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Brown-Forman from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Brown-Forman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE BF.B opened at $80.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Brown-Forman has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $83.40.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.28 million. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown-Forman will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

