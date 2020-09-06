Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST)

Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.90.

CNST opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.90. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 360.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

