Brokerages Set Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) PT at $51.63

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTFC. ValuEngine downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, for a total transaction of $31,591.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.66 per share, for a total transaction of $35,058.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,297.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,474,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,721.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 633,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 598,938 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,678,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 678,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,611,000 after buying an additional 245,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 351.5% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 304,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,018,000 after buying an additional 237,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $45.28 on Thursday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $425.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.45 million. Research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

