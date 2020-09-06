Brokerages Set Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Target Price at $8.17

Shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on VER. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Vereit in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 612,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 473,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 277,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,008,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 371,574 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VER traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,224,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,933,283. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

