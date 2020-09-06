Brokerages Set Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target at $81.13

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.86.

RARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE traded down $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,979. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $91.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.03.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.74. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. The firm had revenue of $61.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,611 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $211,491.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,928 shares of company stock worth $12,657,369. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,573,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,081,000 after buying an additional 211,265 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,132,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,453,000 after acquiring an additional 89,619 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $401,915,000 after acquiring an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,166,000 after acquiring an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,229,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.