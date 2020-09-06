Brokerages Set Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Price Target at €49.17

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

STM stock traded up €0.24 ($0.28) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €46.58 ($54.80). 29,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 52-week high of €64.55 ($75.94). The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.72 and its 200 day moving average is €43.27.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

