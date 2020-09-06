Brokerages Set Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target at $30.57

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 26,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $515,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $30,075.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,160. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $605,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,264 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after buying an additional 1,657,167 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after buying an additional 874,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 446,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,620,000 after buying an additional 402,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

NKTR stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 1,512,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,333. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.77. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

