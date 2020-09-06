Brokerages Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) PT at $10.60

Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of MWA opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.66.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.65 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 25,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $286,704.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,458.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 34,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $395,454.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 141,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.