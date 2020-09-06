Brokerages Set Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) Price Target at $88.90

Masonite International Corp (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Masonite International from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet raised Masonite International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Masonite International from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:DOOR traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 184,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,383. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.10 and its 200 day moving average is $70.27. Masonite International has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Masonite International had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masonite International will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 75,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 41.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,084,000 after purchasing an additional 168,533 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 23.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masonite International by 30.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $1,117,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

