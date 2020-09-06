Brokerages Set Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) PT at $11.00

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

INFY stock opened at $12.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Infosys by 32.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 500.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,943,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,288,417 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Infosys in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Infosys by 23.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

