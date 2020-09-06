Brokerages Set DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Target Price at $5.02

Shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.02.

DRRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Get DURECT alerts:

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $30,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth $36,000. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.62. 1,081,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,167. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $324.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.90.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.69%. Equities analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.