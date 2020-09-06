Brokerages Set Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) PT at $51.20

Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $56.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $24.35 and a 52-week high of $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,805,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,348,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 730,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,577,000 after purchasing an additional 279,335 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,478,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after purchasing an additional 277,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC bought a new position in Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $9,136,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

