Brokerages Set Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) Price Target at $6.33

Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Benchmark cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of CEMI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. 1,694,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,934,022. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 72.75%. The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chembio Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $839,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

