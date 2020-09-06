Brokerages Set Capita PLC (LON:CPI) PT at GBX 74.33

Capita PLC (LON:CPI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 78.71 ($1.03).

CPI has been the subject of several research reports. Peel Hunt lowered their price objective on shares of Capita from GBX 46 ($0.60) to GBX 41 ($0.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down from GBX 45 ($0.59)) on shares of Capita in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of LON:CPI traded up GBX 0.43 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 30.68 ($0.40). 9,957,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,080,000. Capita has a 1-year low of GBX 19.84 ($0.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 185.25 ($2.42). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,850.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.82.

Capita plc provides customer management, administration, and professional support services to clients in the private and public sectors. The company offers automation, business transformation, customer management, data and analytics, digital transformation, government, IT and networks, people, and software solutions and services, as well as specialist services, such as intelligent communications, financial, legal, travel and event, start-up development, property and infrastructure, procurement, and translation and interpreting, and workplace technology services.

