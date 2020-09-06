Brokerages Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Price Target at $87.10

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.10.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 21.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,277,986 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,281,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,123,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $892,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,680 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,620,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $325,981,000 after acquiring an additional 648,087 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,295,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 433.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,034 shares during the period. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APTV traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,526. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.33. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

