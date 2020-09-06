Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$1.23 EPS

Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) will announce earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the lowest is ($1.47). Cinemark posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 346%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full year earnings of ($4.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($3.81). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cinemark.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 99.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Cinemark from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 233.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter worth $118,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.84. 7,283,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,596,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.84. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $39.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

