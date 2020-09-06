Brokerages Anticipate UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34. UMB Financial posted earnings of $1.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UMB Financial.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UMBF. Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.80. The stock had a trading volume of 164,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,184. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total value of $310,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 84.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

