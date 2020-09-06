Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Broadcom updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total value of $20,465,860.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.61.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

