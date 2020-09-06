Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $420.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $365.00 to $420.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total transaction of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock worth $246,329,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

