Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $410.00 at KeyCorp

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $360.00 to $410.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.58.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.33. The company has a market capitalization of $141.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $378.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total value of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

