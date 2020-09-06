Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.