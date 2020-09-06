Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $380.00 at Piper Sandler

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.58.
AVGO stock opened at $362.95 on Friday. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $378.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $326.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.33.
In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.33, for a total value of $18,771,282.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total transaction of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
