Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) PT Raised to $350.00 at Cowen

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

AVGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $362.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Broadcom has a 52-week low of $155.67 and a 52-week high of $378.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 27,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.66, for a total transaction of $8,529,042.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.97, for a total transaction of $20,465,860.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 766,606 shares of company stock valued at $246,329,809 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 45.0% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

