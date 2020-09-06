Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the July 30th total of 10,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
BRX opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.
Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $247.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.
About Brixmor Property Group
Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.
