BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,643 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,030 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 15,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of BP by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of BP by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $20.54 on Friday. BP plc has a 52-week low of $15.51 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BP plc will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BP shares. ValuEngine upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded BP from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on BP from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.74.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

