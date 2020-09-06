Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $1,281,185.70 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.54, for a total transaction of $1,281,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.36, for a total transaction of $8,793,600.00.

On Friday, June 26th, C James Koch sold 1,116 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.95, for a total transaction of $632,716.20.

On Tuesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 687 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.21, for a total transaction of $384,864.27.

On Friday, June 12th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.39, for a total transaction of $5,103,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.65, for a total transaction of $5,276,500.00.

On Monday, June 8th, C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.66, for a total transaction of $5,336,600.00.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $810.39 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $290.02 and a one year high of $897.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $809.19 and its 200 day moving average is $545.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.68. Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $452.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.75 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SAM. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $790.00 to $925.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $505.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $540.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $505.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 681.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Boston Beer by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

