BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Holdings Lifted by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365,860 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 89,588 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.66% of BorgWarner worth $48,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on BorgWarner from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $376,725.35. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,445. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.07. 2,322,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,791. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

