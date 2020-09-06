Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 40,675 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in Boeing by 23,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 236 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.38.

BA stock opened at $171.05 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.